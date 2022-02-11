EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi on changes she wants to see in Shivina's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I would want her to realize that she is being targeted by her dear ones

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's life has once again witnessed a huge storm.

The duo is standing against each other to support their respective families.

While Priya is standing like a rock with Akki, Ram is supporting Shubham and Shivina.

Shivina has left Akki and is at the Kapoor house. The duo's married life has hit the rocks.

However, the upcoming episodes will see Shivina and Akki's joyous reunion.

The Kapoor family plans a huge celebration on the special occasion of Valentine's Day and also throws a reception for Shivina and Akki.

What kind of changes would you like to see in Shivina's character in the current track?

I don't wish to see many changes in Shivina's character as she is quite different. She is that carefree, innocent, who is actually not selfish. She just thinks about herself and she is not bothered about anybody else. So, she is not a bad person. She is too much into herself since childhood. Shivina has got everything she wanted since her childhood and she is over-pampered.

But the only development I want to see in Shivina's character is that she starts understanding people around her and also the planning and plotting that happens and how she becomes the target of all this.

Do you feel Shivina needs to step up and do something as her own mother and brother are trying to ruin things?

Yes, definitely Shivina should realize that she is being targeted. She should start believing more in her husband Akshay who has been extremely loyal to her and see his positive side.

How will Ram and Shivina's equation be in this situation?

Ram and Shivina's equation is always the same. He definitely goes the extra mile and always takes a step for his sister no matter what. Ram is always there for his sister Shivina. So, the equation never changes. He always takes care of her and sorts out her things. Ram loves Shivina a lot. So, he is never going to leave her in any situation.

