EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi feels grateful for playing Shivina's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recollects performing the most SIGNIFICANT scene with Nakuul-Disha in the show and much more

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the beginning.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters and her decision proved to be bang on.

Every actor in the show is getting a great response from the fans for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

And as we all know how time flies quickly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is on cloud nine with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha Namanandi who plays Shivina's character in the show.

Sneha is being loved by the viewers for her performance in the show and is seen as Ram's younger sister and Akki's wife in the serial.

The actress got candid about her journey in the show and much more.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has the journey been so far?

This is my first daily soap and it is the most beautiful experience I had for these 100 episodes. The character I'm playing is great and it is very close to the real me. It has been a wonderful experience meeting new people. All these actors are well-known with whom I am working in the show. Every day I am learning from them, understanding more about acting and performance. Shubaavi, Nakuul, and all, we have great scenes together. I am grateful for performing Shivina as it is an important character in the show. It feels wonderful that we have successfully completed 100 episodes. We will surely make it to more than 1000 episodes too.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you.

There is not one but a couple of scenes. My most memorable scenes in the show are two of them which are really close to my heart. I performed in those scenes from the bottom of my heart. One scene is where I run away from my and Sid's sangeet and go to Akshay's house. Ram bhai comes to take me from there and meets Priya for the first time. That's the most significant scene from the show.

Then when we come back home and I confess my love for Akki in front of Ram bhai. The way he understands my emotions and feelings for Akki and goes to fight for my love, that scene is very close to my heart. That was my and Nakuul's first performance-oriented scene. It just came out very naturally. I really cried my heart out in that scene.

Another one is when Ram bhai gets me back home after I ran away with Akshay to get married in a temple. I fought for my love with my family. I say a lot of bitter things to Ram bhai. It was a very emotional scene.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

I look forward to performing more scenes with Nakuul because I have the best scenes with him. We really have great chemistry as brother and sister. I really feel that connection with him where I can actually perform as his sister. Whatever scenes we have done together, they come out really great. He is a very focused actor when it comes to performing.

