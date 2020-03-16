EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi opens up on reliving her childhood memories, shares her thoughts on how she reacted to her and BALH 2 co-star Utkarsh Gupta's dating rumours and much more

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:20
EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi opens up on reliving her childhood memories, shares her thoughts on how she reacted to her and BALH 2

MUMBAI: Sneha Namanandi has become a household name for her role Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is portraying the role of Ram's elder step sister and Akshay Sood's wife. 

Sneha has gained instant fame with this show and fans are in love with the way her character is shaping up. 

Well, Sneha's character has seen a drastic change with time and the viewers have got to see her different shades till now. 

Sneha has always been open about her work, personal life and shared many interesting things. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spilled some interesting beans about her personal life. 

ALSO READ: ADORABLE: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh share the CUTEST MOMENTS of their son Sufi as he turns 1!

How prepared were you to give your full time to a daily soap as it requires an ample amount of time?

I never thought I would get a chance to do a daily soap because I was always more focussed on films. But I really enjoy this show because it's everybody's dream to work with Balaji Telefilms. Once I got into it, I really started enjoying it and it's also about the character that you play. The character that I got is so amazing. I am so much involved in it that I just started enjoying working in a daily soap. 

Any childhood memories you wish to relive?

There are a lot of memories but honestly, I am very weak at remembering things. I keep forgetting things. A lot of people have complained that I forget them (laughs). I would love to relive the moments where I used to wake up early and practice my Hockey. I used to go to school post that. This is something I miss a lot. 

There were several rumours about you dating Utkarsh but those faded away with time. How did you take that? Did that affect your personal equation with him?

Rumours are called rumours for a specific reason. When I talk about Utkarsh, he is a great actor and a nice person. I wish him all the best for whatever projects are lined up for him. My best wishes are for him. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Pranav Misshra: I have always wanted to play a hero!

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kapil Sharma and other B – Town celebs to host Mika Singh’s Bachelor party!
MUMBAI: Mika Singh is finally ready to settle down and find his match on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar –...
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the social media on fire with her amazing dressing...
Explosive! Munmun Dutta to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?
MUMBAI: Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name through Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,...
SENSUOUS! Check out the drool-worthy pictures of Tina Dutta
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra aka Akki limits the comments on his Instagram handle, shares what made him do this
MUMBAI: Actor Pranav Misshra is currently playing the role of Akshay Sood aka Akki in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Amazing! Meera excited to snatch the properties, Pakhi prepared to make her pay a heavy price
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ho
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
Latest Video