EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi opens up on reliving her childhood memories, shares her thoughts on how she reacted to her and BALH 2 co-star Utkarsh Gupta's dating rumours and much more

MUMBAI: Sneha Namanandi has become a household name for her role Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is portraying the role of Ram's elder step sister and Akshay Sood's wife.

Sneha has gained instant fame with this show and fans are in love with the way her character is shaping up.

Well, Sneha's character has seen a drastic change with time and the viewers have got to see her different shades till now.

Sneha has always been open about her work, personal life and shared many interesting things.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spilled some interesting beans about her personal life.

How prepared were you to give your full time to a daily soap as it requires an ample amount of time?

I never thought I would get a chance to do a daily soap because I was always more focussed on films. But I really enjoy this show because it's everybody's dream to work with Balaji Telefilms. Once I got into it, I really started enjoying it and it's also about the character that you play. The character that I got is so amazing. I am so much involved in it that I just started enjoying working in a daily soap.

Any childhood memories you wish to relive?

There are a lot of memories but honestly, I am very weak at remembering things. I keep forgetting things. A lot of people have complained that I forget them (laughs). I would love to relive the moments where I used to wake up early and practice my Hockey. I used to go to school post that. This is something I miss a lot.

There were several rumours about you dating Utkarsh but those faded away with time. How did you take that? Did that affect your personal equation with him?

Rumours are called rumours for a specific reason. When I talk about Utkarsh, he is a great actor and a nice person. I wish him all the best for whatever projects are lined up for him. My best wishes are for him.

