EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi on Shivina's character taking a firm stand in family matters: I think she will do that in Sandy's case for sure

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show has garnered a huge fan following immediately.

With Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's hit pair once again back on-screen, Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 has become a must-watch for viewers.

The show is constantly witnessing several twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's wedding witnessed a lot of obstacles, but finally, they managed to get married.

And now, with Akshay and Shivina's wedding, a lot is in store for the audiences.

Sneha Namanandi is playing the role of Shivina and has become a household name.

The current track of the show is witnessing some interesting twists in the story.

Shubham and Nandini are plotting something against Akki in order to separate Ram and Priya.

Well, this will indirectly affect Akki and Shivina's relationship too.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha, who spoke about the show's upcoming track and much more.

What can viewers expect from Shivina as Akki is going to land in major trouble?

The best part of my character is that when I was narrated about the role, I was told that Ram will always bow down for one person and that is Shivina. Now I have shifted to Akki's house post marriage and I am trying my best to adjust there. So, some complications are occurring as I am trying to adjust. I don't complain at all. Right now, Sid and Shubham are trying to manipulate Sandy, and I am against all that not for any selfish motive but because I care for Sandy and I know how Sid is. I don't want Sandy to go through that. I am trying to convince Sandy but she is not ready to listen. So, a lot of things will happen that will revolve around all this. I am very excited to see the track revolving around me as whenever there are such tracks, I have a lot of performance-oriented scenes. I am very excited to see where this track is going.

Fans are expecting Shivina to take a stand firmly in the future track. Your take on this?

I was very firm when I decided to get married to Akki. I fought with everyone. So, viewers had seen Shivina's transformation that she has fought for herself. However, even I have no clue how the writers will carve my character ahead. But I think that in Sandy's case, I might do something.

I feel that there might be a point where I fight for someone younger than me in Akki's house as I am the daughter-in-law of the Sood family. I do get upset as Sandy is being stubborn and she is not listening to me.

Fans predicted that Shivina might get negative after her marriage with Akki. What is your take on this?

I really like that I have not changed post marriage. I always wanted to play a positive character. I am very close to this character. I talk like that. It irks me when Sandy doesn't listen to me but that doesn't show any negative or grey shades in me. Shivina has a habit of making people agree with her as she was extremely pampered in her house. Shivina has never been demanding and that somehow makes her a very good person.

Well, the upcoming episode will see major dhamaka as Nandini and Shubham are up to something huge that will bring problems in Ram and Priya and Akki and Shivina's life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.