EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh bags the negative lead in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Atul Ketkar and Manoj D. Pillewar

Sneha Wagh is all set to be back on the small screens with her new show by Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pillewar.

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months. 

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon. 

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D. Pillewar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Virat isn't childish but surely has a child within him' Iqbal Khan on his character in Nima Denzongpa, characters he would love to play again and more

We had exclusively reported that TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan has bagged the lead role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Iqbal is a renowned TV actor who has been in the industry for several years and established himself as a successful star. 

The actor is currently seen in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa as Virat. 

Well, Iqbal who has bagged the lead role is back on the small screens with such a meaty role after a long time. 

And now, after Iqbal Khan, another popular name is all set to be seen in the show. 

Actress Sneha Wagh is roped in to play the negative lead in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Sneha's character yet. 

The casting is done by Anil Goyal who has previously done casting for shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Cyber Waar, Hara Sindoor and many more. 

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore out and out comedy in Web' Iqbal Khan on exploring content and characters in OTT

