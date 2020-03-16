EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

MUMBAI: The diva is on cloud nine as she has bagged a pivotal role in Star Bharat's upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry in the lead roles.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is just a day away from the launch and we got an exclusive chance to interact with Sneha.

The beautiful diva spoke in length about her character, experience and much more about the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show on Star Bharat gets a title 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

How excited are you for this show? How is it getting back to TV?

I am really very excited about the show. I am getting back to doing TV after a long time. I was stuck with a lot of other genres like mythological shows and all. Suddenly I am off it and it seems nice. I feel light. I am a little nervous and also anxious at the same time since it is a negative role.

What were your thoughts on taking up this role?

People have approached me for such characters before but later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks. This has been a very regular thing for me. A lot of people keep commenting on it. But this time, it was a very good opportunity for me. The character that I play is not out and out negative but you can't even call her positive. She is very justified in what she does. She is too much in love. These things are very good for me. I really liked it. I am sure that I'll enjoy it.

How challenging was it to portray this character?

I had to keep in mind that this woman should look very perfect in her way. That is the challenge over here. Expressions are something if one crosses the line then people will notice that something went wrong but at the same time, I should even look innocent. I am always on toes on the set. I keep asking my director if I am doing it right. The worst part of being on television is that one can see everything in an actor's eyes. It shows in my eyes if I am nervous, happy, and sad. I have to be extra cautious.

Well said, Sneha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming