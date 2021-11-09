EXCLUSIVE! Snehal Reddy and Priyanka Dhavale get CANDID about Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Well, now the heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed it.

We got in touch with Priyanka Dhavale and Snehal Reddy to know about their reaction to the show going off-air.

What was your reaction to receiving the news?

Priyanka: It was surprising at first because neither I nor we expected that the show would end this soon ya the rumours were round the corner abt the show going off-air, but our producer clarified the rumours by saying the show won’t go off-air, but after a while eventually the news came out that the show is actually going off-air so it was unexpected for all of us.

Snehal: When I first came to know about it, I was heartbroken. We were all crying and it was unbelievable. The show had a great fan following and we also had the hope for extension but that didn't happen, so whenever we come back with something new, we will surely come back with a bang.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

Priyanka: The fondest memory that I’m taking from the show is the bond the relationship which I had with my co-actors I would say the bond which i shared on-screen with my co-actors was the exact same bond which I shared off-screen. I’ll miss all the fun laughter and long talks with them and would cherish them forever. And the life/work lessons I got from my directors and my Dop

And my onscreen baba as well I would cherish these small moments the time spent with them forever our unending gossips.

Snehal: The fondest memory will always be "Su ki Bindi", the bindi has turned iconic with the show. I am surely taking it with me and all the love that I received from my co-actors. I am taking some amazing moments with me.

Who would you miss the most from the team of MHRW?

Priyanka: I’ll miss the set, the people who worked so hard so that I can give my perfect shot and could perform with ease right from technical team to hairstylist& makeup artist who pampered me a lot and my unending gossips with Shivangi Sulochana and Manasi our crazy moments our weird dance steps, we making noise when the scene is going on downstairs me discussing over silly to serious topics with my director I’m gonna miss everything. And would like to thank each and every member of MHRW for their efforts and the hard work they put in for us because of them Amruta Deshmukh have received so much love and recognition a big thank you to each and every one of them.

Snehal: I am surely going to miss Sulochana the most. I will surely miss all my co-actors from the show. We all had been a family. With Ajinkya Joshi, Rutuja Sawant and Samir Deshpande I have shared the closest bond with them from the show and we are surely going to be in touch with each other.

Are you looking out for other projects or shall be taking a break post the show?

Priyanka: Yes of course I’m looking for other projects I want to keep working on and there’s no other thing other than acting which makes my soul happy and fulfilled this is just the beginning I want to achieve loads of things in my life and make my parents feel the proudest parents ever.

Snehal: We will surely update our fans about our upcoming projects, I will not be taking a break and looking out for more interesting projects. The love that we got with Mehndi has been immense, I would request the fans to keep showering the same love on us for our future projects too.

We will surely miss this mother-daughter duo onscreen.

