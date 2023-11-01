Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Snehal Reddy has been roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next show which will air on Zee TV. The details about the actress’ character are not yet known.

Snehal is known for her performances in shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Choti Sarrdaarni, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We are sure her fans would be excited to watch her in the new TV show.

Snehal and Sandiip Sikcand had earlier worked together in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Sandiip Sikcand is an actor, producer, and director, and he is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Ghar Ek Mandir, and others.

