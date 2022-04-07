EXCLUSIVE! Snighdha Pandey to enter Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

A new entry is all set to spice up the drama in &TV's B R Ambedkar. Actress Snigdha Pandey will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 10:44
Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits. 

TellyChakkar had reported about actors like Emir Shah and Tushar Phalke roped in for playing pivotal roles. 

We had previously reported about actor Emir Shah entering Ek Mahanayak - Babasaheb Ambedkar.

And now, we have learned that actress Snigdha Pandey is roped in for the show. 

She will be playing the role of Bheem Rao Ambedkar's sister in the show.

