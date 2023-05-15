Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!

MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey, and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

What has the overall experience been like of shoooting this show and being in this character?

It's experience overall. Okay, so initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city. I have visited Bangalore before, but I have never stayed and worked here. So this was the first time that I was about to do that. And I'm happy that I took that decision or that leap of faith to come here and to shoot because the entire team is really good. They are supportive. We work as a family. So overall experience is really good. And yes, now I have a better grasp of the character because it's been good for five months that we are shooting now. We know our characters deeply and yes, we are thick with our characters now, like some of the nuances and I would say the characteristics or the demeanors, that a character has it comes very handy to us, that flow and easy for us now.



With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yeah, definitely not just OTT. I would say any other platform, any other medium, whether it's camera medium, stage, anything. Overall art in general is a very expanded thing. And, yes, in all the aspects, we are hitting and trying and exploring new avenues and new concepts and topics and stories. So, yes, there's no limit to it, and I would definitely want to go out and venture into different spaces and explore different avenues. I started my career from stage and now I explored the camera medium also. And I would want to go out and explore new platforms. Definitely OTT, Films, short films, anything to me, I'll be up for it.

What are the new twists and turns that the fans can expect from the show and your character?

We do have a lot of twists and turns coming up. New entries, I would say. They can expect a high voltage drama and we can vouch for the whole some complete entertainment package. So yes. And as the story is moving ahead as an actor, even I am exploring different bits of the character Satvik And, yes, Satvik is also changing. Transcending transitions are happening in his character, in his thought process, and the way he's approaching his work and trying to have a work life balance. So there is alot happening that fans should be excited about.

