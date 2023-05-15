Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta and more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:00
bav

MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey, and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character, and upcoming twists and turns.

What has the  overall experience been like  of shoooting this show  and being in this character?
It's experience overall. Okay, so initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city. I have visited Bangalore before, but I have never stayed and worked here. So this was the first time that I was about to do that. And I'm happy that I took that decision or that leap of faith to come here and to shoot because the entire team is really good. They are supportive. We work as a family. So overall experience is really good. And yes, now I have a better grasp of the character because it's been good for five months that we are shooting now. We know our characters deeply and yes, we are thick with our characters now, like some of the nuances and I would say the characteristics or the demeanors, that a character has it comes very handy to us, that flow and easy for us now.


With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yeah, definitely not just OTT. I would say any other platform, any other medium, whether it's camera medium, stage, anything. Overall art in general is a very expanded thing. And, yes, in all the aspects, we are hitting and trying and exploring new avenues and new concepts and topics and stories. So, yes, there's no limit to it, and I would definitely want to go out and venture into different spaces and explore different avenues. I started my career from stage and now I explored the camera medium also. And I would want to go out and explore new platforms. Definitely OTT, Films, short films, anything to me, I'll be up for it.

What are the new twists and turns that the fans can expect from the show and your character?
We do have a lot of twists and turns coming up. New entries, I would say. They can expect a high voltage drama and we can vouch for the whole some complete entertainment package. So yes. And as the story is moving ahead as an actor, even I am exploring different bits of the character Satvik And, yes, Satvik is also changing. Transcending transitions are happening in his character, in his thought process, and the way he's approaching his work and trying to have a work life balance. So there is alot happening that fans should be excited about.

Aashay Mishra plays the role of Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta on Colors opposite Shivika Pathak.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!

 

Agnisakshi Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta Shivika Pathak Aashay Mishra Colors Agnisakshi Spoilers Story 9 Months Ki Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein Pyaar Ke Papad
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Finally! Prachi to break her alliance with Josh
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Ravie Dubey is in ‘warrior mode’
MUMBAI :Actor-producer Ravie Dubey often motivates his fans through these reels, this latest one being no exception....
Gul Panag says horror genre yet to reach its true potential in India
MUMBAI: Actress Gul Panag, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming short...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai exposes Bhavani and her evil-doings
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejection; happens when you're an aspirant
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Singh, who has been part of shows such as 'Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega', 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Udaariyaan
Exclusive! “I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan, I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me“, Ankit Gupta opens up about doing method acting, Junooniyat, and PriYankit, and more!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the BTS photos of the contestants as they gear up for the second day of the shoot
Asim Riaz
Shocking! Did Asim Riaz confirm his break up with his long-time girlfriend Himanshi Khurana?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Shiv Thakare goes the SRK way to impress the girls in South Africa where the shoot of the show has began
Shiv Thakare
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare has already become friends with THESE TV Stars on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Find out who?
BHARTI SINGH
OMG! Check out the reaction of Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show going off air