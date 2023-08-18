Exclusive! “So, when you get selected for the show, we have to have a meeting with Ekta Mam and discuss the characters so as she sits with the whole team”, Ali Khan AKA Vikram of Barsatei talks about landing the role, the X-factor about his character and

Actor Ali Khan plays the role of Vikram in Sony TV’s Barsatein. Vikram is Reyansh’s best friend who works in the same company as him and has had his own love story.
Ali

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

Ali has previously been a part of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and has been loved by the audiences in both these roles.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actor to talk about his role in Barsatein, his working experience, and more.

When first asked about how he got the art, Ali said, “All auditions are happening from home, we are setting up our ring light and giving auctions, so I got to know from a casting director, who usually takes auctions from his office, but this time he told me to send it from home. It was during the afternoon time, and he told me it was on a very urgent basis, and I sent it right away and I had to give it 2-3 tries with different looks, and I thought they must be sending this to everyone. After a couple of days I got shortlisted and then selected for the role, and I got to know that many people sent in their auditions and stuff but what they wanted in Vikram, was they saw the way I spoke, the way I gave my introduction and it aligned with what the character of Vikram was and I found out that I was onboard. 

On asked about what the X-factor of his character is, he said, “So, when you get selected for the show, we have to have a meeting with Ekta Mam and discuss the characters so as she sits with the whole team, characters from the girl family and the guys family to the leads, to the supporting characters, she talks to everyone about their characters, and she gives her full 5 minutes to each person and she describes the character and she told me, that see Ali, your character is Vikram, who is Reyansh’s best friend but then you will not support him every time if he is wrong you point that out and you stand up for what is right. So, the way I was performing it, slowly, because you can’t just get it right on the first day, as the story develops the character develops, I understood and I think the plus point was, that when I met Kushal onset he was so sweet, so it was fun doing our scenes and I think the audiences connected because he and I connect as people, we crack our jokes, without saying too much, there is a vibe and when that happens, it becomes easy to relate to. I got a lot of lot of messages on social media, with so much love and when you are walking out people do recognize you and it’s just an amazing feeling, getting this love for a performance”.

Ali is currently seen playing the role of Vikram in Balaji Telefilm’s Barsatein on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

