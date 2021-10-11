Exclusive! Social media is a source to spread positivity and not negativity: Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Actor Paras Kalnawat, who is now popularly known as Samar from Star Plus’ Anupamaa, has come a long way. Before taking up Paras has been part of shows like Meri Durga, Mariam Khan: Reporting Live and web-series namely Dil Hi Toh Hai and Ishq Aaj Kal.

These days apart from being a great actor, actors have to also equally stay active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Before signing the actors, the makers are keener to know their followers on Instagram and the kind of fan following the person holds.

Well, Paras has always surprised his fans by uploading new pictures, videos and reels.

However, Paras believes in using the social media platform in a positive way, he shared, “Well, I believe that Social media is a source to spread positivity and not negativity. These days I have been spending less hours on Instagram and focusing more on my work. This would make me a better person and if I am influencing anyone I have to do it with good thoughts and morals. It is my fans’ love that keeps me motivated. The love is not only restricted to social media but they follow me in my real life as well. Whenever I visit public places they praise my work. So one should utilize social media platforms to educate and spread peace.”

