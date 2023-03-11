Exclusive! Social taboos which we challenge today might have been established for practical reasons back then: Pandya Store actress Ananya Bellos

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus show took a leap and now, the show has been constantly breaking stereotypes and social taboos time and again.

The actors and the fresh casting which has come on board, has been entertaining the masses for quite a while now. Ananya Bellos, who has been an integral part of the show, indulged into an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar where she revealed details about her experience shooting for Pandya Store, her bond with Kruttika Desai among many other things. (Also Read: Pandya Store 2nd November 2023 Written Episode Update: Dhawal and Natasha’s moment)

Ananya shared, “My experience shooting for the show has been good. It is a very nice team and so is the production house. All my co-actors are also very serious and focused be it personally or professionally and despite the fact that they are a new cast, there is a lot of warmth between all of us.”

Shedding light on her character, Ananya said, “My character of Amba is a family oriented and traditional personality. She has been through a difficult phase in her career and while she is soft towards her children, she also wants to keep her position maintained as the matriarch. There is a mix of emotions from being ranging from being angry to sad. It is a very layered character and well written. Usually, a mother-in-law is not seen in such a fashion and this is very unique.”

Speaking about her bond with Kruttika Desai, she averred, “Kruttika has contributed very naturally to the show and she is an integral part of the show. The leap has been taken to establish the next family so we do not have many scenes as such.”

Talking about Pandya Store questioning the regressive mindset and social taboos, Ananya elaborated, “In India, each religion has a different culture and we do not question each other’s religion. The practices which are followed might have been established for practical reasons such as trying to make them comfortable during that period. Another thing is that these things are taught by the elders and in my view, they talk from a certain level of maturity and understanding so their opinions should never be ignored.” (Also Read: Pandya Store: Huge Drama! Everyone gets shocked to hear about the tattoo girl from Natasha)

Way to go Ananya!