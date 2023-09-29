Exclusive! Some people pass comments without even knowing what the show is about, it has never been about glorifying abuse and negativity: Karanvir Bohra on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most talented actors we have seen till date.

While he mesmerized the audience playing the role of Viraj Dobriyal in ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ he is back with the second season of the show. The promos of the show look positive and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his character and what the show is all about.

Karanvir said, “Scripting Viraj Dobriyal’s character is challenging and enacting it is also very challenging. Given his nature and keeping today’s generation in mind, what all will he do is the beauty of the show and the character.”

Karanvir’s performance has been compared to Hollywood’s iconic actor Heath Ledger, who played the character of Joker. Karanvir took this as a major compliment and shared, “The way Heath Ledger enacted the role of Joker and what all he did to get into the skin of the character is commendable and I cannot be compared to him. He went into two months of isolation to get into a role. I salute him for the dedication and efforts he put in.

Speaking about comments where people have mentioned that the show is glorifying negativity and abusive behavior, Karanvir elaborated, “I think these people are naïve. There are some people who pass comments without even knowing what the show is about. The original show has also been about an abusive husband and how to fight it. The show is made for today’s times. That is the beauty of the show. It is not going to be easy to portray the character and I am extremely excited about the same.”

Well said Karanvir!