Exclusive! Some people pass comments without even knowing what the show is about, it has never been about glorifying abuse and negativity: Karanvir Bohra on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Karanvir Bohra spoke about his character and what the show is all about.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 11:21
Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most talented actors we have seen till date.

While he mesmerized the audience playing the role of Viraj Dobriyal in ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ he is back with the second season of the show. The promos of the show look positive and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his character and what the show is all about.

Karanvir said, “Scripting Viraj Dobriyal’s character is challenging and enacting it is also very challenging. Given his nature and keeping today’s generation in mind, what all will he do is the beauty of the show and the character.” 

(Also Read: 'Had to clear my negative image after previous season, but it doesn't bother me anymore,' says Karanvir Bohra ahead of the launch of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu)

Karanvir’s performance has been compared to Hollywood’s iconic actor Heath Ledger, who played the character of Joker. Karanvir took this as a major compliment and shared, “The way Heath Ledger enacted the role of Joker and what all he did to get into the skin of the character is commendable and I cannot be compared to him. He went into two months of isolation to get into a role. I salute him for the dedication and efforts he put in.

Speaking about comments where people have mentioned that the show is glorifying negativity and abusive behavior, Karanvir elaborated, “I think these people are naïve. There are some people who pass comments without even knowing what the show is about. The original show has also been about an abusive husband and how to fight it. The show is made for today’s times. That is the beauty of the show. It is not going to be easy to portray the character and I am extremely excited about the same.” 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Bohra reveals he has no apprehensions doing bold scenes for his projects, says, ''As an actor one has to do, for me, it should look good and aesthetic'')

Well said Karanvir! 

Star Bharat saubhagyavati bhava 2 Karanvir Bohra Amandeep Sidhu Dheeraj Dhoopar Viraj Dobriyal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realization! Ishaan and Yashwant get to see Kiran’s real ugly face, Ishaan guilty
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Mishti Basu raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time actress Mishti Basu has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing acting contribution, she...
Exclusive! Maharani 2 actor Tushar Kulkarni roped in for OTT series Mandala Murders
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Exclusive! Some people pass comments without even knowing what the show is about, it has never been about glorifying abuse and negativity: Karanvir Bohra on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most talented actors we have seen till date.While he mesmerized the audience...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Shantanu’s reason leaves Ishaan’s speechless
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit opts out as the judge of the show; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar to judge the new season?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra
Must Read! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s wedding reception to NOT be held on 4th October, Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit opts out as the judge of the show; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar to judge the new season?
Shikha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shark Tank fame Shikha Aggarwal Sharma to participate in the show?
Isha
Isha Malviya bids Bappa adieu, shares a cryptic message hinting for his blessings for her upcoming Bigg Boss journey?
Mahi Bhadra
Dabangi: Mahi Bhadra promises to charm her way into the audience’s hearts with her performance in Sony TV’s upcoming show!
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to grace the finale of the show
Malaika
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Malaika Arora to judge the show?