Exclusive! “Sometimes I take help from my life tragedies, and sometimes I just understand what Nehmat is feeling or going through”, Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora talks about doing the tough scenes in Udaariyan and the trauma she has been through!

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan. She is also associated with the Punjabi and Haryanvi music industries and featured in many music videos as a model.

The show is going through major twists and turns, Nehmat and Advait are married and Ekam is heartbroken. Fans have been wondering about how will Ekam and Nehmat get reunited but some believe that Ekam and Nehmat will not get together.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her experience shooting the show, new twists and turns, and more.

How has the experience been shooting the show?

I would say that it is a rollercoaster because I love shooting for Udaariyaan, but it takes a lot on you because the character that I am portraying has been going through a lot of things and we have shooting continuously day and night and it takes a lot on you, you feel exhausted after a point but once you recharge yourself you are back on the track. I would say that the experience is pretty good and the whole team is very very warm so, it's nice.

Nehmat is going through a lot at the moment, how difficult or easy is it to portray that level of intensity?

Nehmat is going through a lot and I would say that it was neither easy nor difficult, it’s a process for sure and sometimes I take help from my life tragedies, and sometimes I just understand what Nehmat is feeling or going through, what situation she is in or from where she is standing.

Fans have also shown you, immense love, anything you would like to say to them?

My words cannot describe my gratitude but I would again say thank you so much, and I would say keep supporting, and keep loving the show. Give all your love to Udaariyaan and Nehmat specifically and we’ll be working hard to make you guys happy and make you feel connected I love you all.

Twinkle plays the role of Nehmat, who is the adopted daughter of Fateh and Tejo, who passed away due to an accident.

