Exclusive! “Sometimes there are some difficult scenes, but we have pretty much adapted and gotten into the skin of the character because you are doing it every day”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi from Saavi ki Savari talks about her role and more! 

Samridhi Shukla stars as Saavi on the show Saavi ki Savaari on Colors and we git in touch with her to talk about her future roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 20:01
Exclusive! "Sometimes there are some difficult scenes, but we have pretty much adapted and gotten into the skin of the character

MUMBAI : Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show and she made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2  and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

She is quite active on social media and often takes to social media to share sneak peeks of her personal and professional life on social media with her fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey and when asked about What kind of Roles she would like to explore more in the future, she said “I would like to explore any kind of roles that challenge me, you know give me sort of a variety, and put me on the edge, you know feel pressured and give a chance to be a little bit more out there. And I have played the role of Saavi and doing that was also a bit of a task, some kind of a character, and since we have been doing them for some time now, and sometimes there are some difficult scenes, but we have pretty much adapted and gotten into the skin of the character because you are doing it every day but I would like to do something different like a negative character or some edgy character or something performance-oriented, something cynical. And I am sure there are many many roles out there that are waiting to be explored, waiting to be done by me and I am very much looking towards challenging things and once you do it well, the excitement, the adrenaline rush and everything makes you feel so excited and that’s where I get my kick from”.

Meanwhile, We also gave you the exclusive update that soon, there will be a major bomb blast. It will all revolve around the Raghuvanshi factory that Saavi is trying to revive and fighting to prevent it from being shut down.

And the person responsible for this bomb blast will be none other than Dimpy.

Dimpy will collaborate with a worker from the factory and will plan to blow the whole factory up to teach Saavi a lesson.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 20:01

