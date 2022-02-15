Exclusive! “Sometimes you falter with your projects and sometime you don't" Bobby Deol on his acting journey

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor is now all set to be in the upcoming movie titled Love Hostel which also has Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra along with him.

Team TellyChakkar got an explosive chance to speak with the actor Bobby Deol with regards to his acting journey where he also spoke in detail about collaborating with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Bobby Deol on his acting journey

The actor went candid and revealed that he always looks forward to do best with different projects, whenever any project is approached to him, how better he can perform is what he looks forward to. The actor also says that sometimes he may falter as a performer and sometimes he gets some amazing response.

Bobby Deol on working with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra

On collaborating Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra for the movie Love Hostel the actor revealed both of them are talented people in the Bollywood industry, they are so confident and so much prepped up as the newcomer in the beginning of their career .

Bobby Deol only his take away from the movie Love Hostel

Talking about his take away the actor said it has to be some of the beautiful memories and moments spent on the set of the movie, he is indeed going to take back his one of the quality work from this movie.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Love Hostel is already creating some great noise on social media.

Movie Love Hostel is all set to premiere on Zee 5 on 25th February.

