Exclusive! Somi Khan and Gaurav Sareen roped in for Fantasy Land Production’s next for Shemaroo!

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per sources, Actors Gaurav Sareen and Somi Khan have been roped in for a new show that will air on Shemaroo Umang.

The show is tentatively titled ‘Kaisi Yeh Dewaanigi’.

The show will be based on family drama and relationships and will be produced by Fantasy Land Productions which is helmed by Saba Khan and Somi Khan.

Fantasy Land has been producing and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with songs, TV, and webseries.

It will be veru interesting to a new fresh show.

