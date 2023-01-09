Exclusive! Somi Khan and Gaurav Sareen roped in for Fantasy Land Production’s next for Shemaroo!

Somi Khan and Gaurav Sareen

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actors Gaurav Sareen and Somi Khan have been roped in for a new show that will air on Shemaroo Umang.

The show is tentatively titled ‘Kaisi Yeh Dewaanigi’. 

The show will be based on family drama and relationships and will be produced by Fantasy Land Productions which is helmed by Saba Khan and Somi Khan.

Fantasy Land has been producing and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with songs, TV, and webseries.

It will be veru interesting to a new fresh show.

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Gaurav Sareen Lovepantii Krishna Chali London Shemaroo Umang Shemaroo shows Somi Khan Saba Khan Bigg Boss 12 Kaisi Yeh Dewangini TellyChakkar
