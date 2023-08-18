EXCLUSIVE! Sonakshi Batra aka Naaz on her plans after Udaariyaan: I can assure that a hiatus is not on the cards but I am carefully assessing my opportunities

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Batra gained nationwide popularity for her role Naaz in Colors' popular drama series Udaariyaan.

She impressed everyone with her stellar performance as Naaz.

Udaariyaan, which had taken a generation leap last year with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta making an exit, saw Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra playing the leads.

And now, the makers have again introduced a leap with the new set of lead actors taking over the show.

Sonakshi's journey in Udaariyaan was quite fruitful. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress spoke about her bond with the cast and much more.

Tell us about your off-screen bond with the entire star cast. How did it evolve with time?

I'm delighted I hit the correct note with each and every co-star. We had a fantastic time from beginning till the end.

What are your plans as of now? Will you take a break or jump on to your next project?

As I receive requests and also audition for TV shows, web series, and films, I am carefully assessing my opportunities. I can assure you that a hiatus is not in the cards, but you will have to wait for further information on my next project.

Would you like to say anything for your producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta?

I am highly inspired by the journey of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. They are doing exceptionally well both as actors and entrepreneurs. They have left me feeling motivated as I aspire to have a production company of my own in the future.

A Naaz trait you will always have in your life.

There is nothing. We are opposites in every way.

