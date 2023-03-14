Exclusive! Sonali Khare roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema

The show has launched, and the viewers are giving a very good response to Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry's starter shows Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. As per sources, actress Sonali Khare has been roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 13:05
Sonali Khare

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho about a month ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

The show also has well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles.

The show is all set to welcome a new entry in the show.

As per sources, actress Sonali Khare has been roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema.

Not much is known about his character but she would play a pivotal role.

Sonali is a well known actress in the entertainment industry and she is best known for her roles in Tere Liye, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Be Dune Daha.

Well, it will be interesting to how would Sonali’s character bring a twist to the show.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain Madhubala Atri Somendra Solanki Gazala Silawat Sonali Khare TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 13:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Oh No! Pandya Store: Shweta and Shiva come face-to-face, Chiku cries after knowing the truth
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show
MUMBAI :Actress Tanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
HARSH RAJPUT
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora To Enter Star Plus' Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Dhruv Tara
Will Tara’s plan of kidnapping Dhruv and taking him to the 17th century be successful in Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara?
Sanjay Gagnani
”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show