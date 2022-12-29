Exclusive! “Sonam’s character is very different from who I am in real life” Fenil Umrigar aka Sonam of Saavi ki Savaari talks about her shooting experience, her character, and more!

MUMBAI : Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Fans of the program adore and cherish it a lot and they are overjoyed with how it is moving forward. The popularity of the show is likewise growing every day

The show has a great ensemble cast that features very versatile actors who are very loved by the audiences.

Fenil Umrigar plays the role of Saavi’s sister Sonam on the show, though she plays a gray shade character, it is the kind of role that is appreciated by the audiences.

She started her career with the television show "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?".After this, she worked in many television shows like Best Friend Forever and Saubhagyavati Bhava but gained more recognition with Sony TV's popular show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' in 2014 as a young Pihu. But since then she has never looked back and played important roles in the famous television show Kala Teeka, Yam Hai Hum, Rajaa Betaa, and Laal Ishq.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role and her experience shooting the show.

How has this journey been for you shooting this show till now?

The journey has been amazing so far, and we all enjoy the process of shooting and specially learning something new every day, So, it's a good feeling.

What is that X-factor about your character Sonam, that made it click for you?

I think that character of Sonam is very practical and she’s a very modern girl who thinks about her future and how she can better herself and how she makes her life better, she thinks about that mostly. She does not get really emotionally attached to anyone and I don’t think I have portrayed a character like this in any other TV shows that I have done. I think I am having a lot of fun playing the character of Sonam and I enjoy portraying Sonam onscreen.

Sonam is quite a complex person, and she is going through a bit of a tough time right now with the consequences of cations catching up, how do you as an actor tap into that emotion of someone like Sonam?

Sonam’s character is very different from who I am in real life, and to get into that character I have to do some effort also, our team is wonderful. Our director and his team, the creatives help a lot to make the character of Sonam better, so they guide me if I am straying a little away from the character or doing something wrong and I am having fun playing this character.

