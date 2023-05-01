Exclusive! Sonu Chandrapal roped in for Dangal TV’s next

MUMBAI ;TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Now as per sources, Dj’s creative is coming up with a new show on Dangal TV titled, ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’.

The production house is known for some amazing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Left Right Left, Chhoti Bahu, Dharampatni, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and much more.

According to sources, we have heard that Sonu Chandrapal will be one of the leads in the show and the role will be a comedy one.

Sonu Chandrapal has appeared in some serials earlier and has also worked in Gujarati and South Indian projects.

However, this will be the first time Sonu Chandrapal will be playing a comedy role.

