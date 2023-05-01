Exclusive! Sonu Chandrapal roped in for Dangal TV’s next

The production house is known for some amazing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Left Right Left, Chhoti Bahu, Dharampatni, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 13:00
Also read -  EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Khare bags Dangal TV’s Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer

Now as per sources, Dj’s creative is coming up with a new show on Dangal TV titled, ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’.

According to sources, we have heard that Sonu Chandrapal will be one of the leads in the show and the role will be a comedy one.

Sonu Chandrapal has appeared in some serials earlier and has also worked in Gujarati and South Indian projects.

However, this will be the first time Sonu Chandrapal will be playing a comedy role.

Also read -  EXCLUSIVE! Raees actor Sanjay Bhatia opens up about how he resembles his character on Dangal TV’s show; says, “After reaching a certain point in life and crossing the age of 50, every human becomes the same way”

 

Are you excited for the upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

