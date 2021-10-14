EXCLUSIVE! Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Ash King and Hariharan to grace the Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 which recently made a comeback on the small screens after a break of few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes.

We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films or albums.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that ace singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Ash King and Hariharan are all set to grace the show with their presence.

The ace-singers will be part of the special episode to pay a tribute to the late Jagjit Singh.

Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Jacquieline Fernandes, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, among others have graced the show to promote their movies.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

