EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 2 to get an EXTENSION post Sumedh Mudgalkar's entry

The actor will be making a smashing comeback on small screens after playing Krishna in Star Bharat's long-running show Radha Krishn which went off-air last year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 11:14
Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that various TV shows are going through some interesting changes. 

Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Abhishek Nigam is playing the lead role in the show currently. 

There were several reports about Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 2 going off-air. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

This news definitely came as a huge shocker for the ardent viewers. 

But now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about this. 

The news about Sumedh Mudgalkar being roped in to play the lead is already doing the rounds of social media. 

And now, as per sources, we hear that the show has apparently got an extension. Yes, you heard it right! 

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 2 will now get a new lease of life. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how the show turns out to be post Sumedh Mudgalkar's entry. 

How excited are you to see Sumedh as Alibaba? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mahi Sharma roped in for Sab TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

alibaba - dastaan-e-kabul Sony Sab Radha Krishn Abhishek Nigam Sumedh Mudgalkar Manul Chudasama Sayantani Ghosh Ananya Dwivedi Karthik Jayaram TellyChakkar
