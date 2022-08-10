EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 to get an EXTENSION post Sumedh Mudgalkar's entry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Currently, various TV shows are going through some interesting changes.

Sony SAB's Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Abhishek Nigam is playing the lead role in the show.

There were several reports about Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 going off-air.

This news definitely came as a huge shocker for the ardent viewers.

But now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the same.

The news about Sumedh Mudgalkar being roped in to play the lead is already doing rounds of social media.

And now, as per sources, we hear that the show has apparently got an extension. Yes, you heard it right!

Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 will now get a new lease of life.

Well, it will be interesting to watch how the show turns out to be post Sumedh Mudgalkar's entry.

The actor will be making a smashing comeback on small screens after playing Krishna in Star Bharat's long-running show Radha Krishna, which went off-air last year.

