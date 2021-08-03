EXCLUSIVE! Sony SABs new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na to REPLACE Kaatelal And Sons?

MUMBAI: Kaatelal and Sons have become one of the most loved sitcoms on television presently. Their light-hearted drama and Garima-Susheela’s sisterhood give major family goals to the audience.

We had exclusively updated the fans that the show is taking a leap soon. The leap will bring in a major change in the relationship between Garima and Susheela. Both of them will turn rivals due to a major conflict in the show.

Tellychakkar had broken the shocker to all Dr Pramod fans that Paras Arora had confirmed that he was quitting the show. 22nd July was the last day of his shoot.

Well, now the update is that Kaatelal and Sons are soon to go off-air, and Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Sunshine Productions' new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na will be replacing the show.

Kaatelal and Sons had recently taken a leap and seen new entries with Pankaj Berry, Vinay Rohrra, Sydharth Jeet Gupta, Manoj Goyal, Heemakshi Ujjain, Swati Tarar in key roles.

The show is set to go off-air by the end of August or the first week of September. Who all are going to miss Garima and Susheela?

