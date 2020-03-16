EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi to go OFF-AIR on THIS date

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how the year 2022 has seen a lot of ups and downs in the TV world.

A lot of new content is being produced on TV while there are many existing shows which are all set to bid adieu to small screens.

Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi which had recently hit the small screens is all set to say goodbye to small screens.

There were several rumours about the show going off-air and finally, the speculations have turned out to be true.

As per our reliable sources, the show will air its last episode on 24th June. Yes, you heard it right.

Sab Satrangi starred Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Hima Singh, Puru Chibber, Pulkit Bangia, and Akshita Sethi among others.

