EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na gets an EXTENSION, to go off-air on THIS date?

We have seen ever since the start of the year 2022, a lot of television shows are being launched and at the same time, the ongoing shows are going off-air.

One more show which is all set to bid adieu to the viewers is Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Yes, you heard it right!

We had previously exclusively updated that the makers have decided to wrap up the show.

As per the reports, Ziddi Dil Maane Na was supposed to go off-air on 22nd May.

However, with 10 days still remaining, we have another update regarding the show going off-air.

As per reports, the show has got an extension for few more days.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is now reportedly going to air its last episode on 4th June.

Currently, the show is going through some interesting twists in the story.

Actor Siddhaant Vir Suryavanshi's entry and his sudden change in the character has brought a huge twist to the story.

Meanwhile, Karan is back to expose his brother Param who has joined hands with the terrorists.

Well, it seems the makers will entertain the viewers with some amazing storyline before they bid adieu.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is bankrolled by Sunshine Productions.

It stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Prathamesh Sharma, Simple Kaul, and Aditya Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles.

Are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments.

