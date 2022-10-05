EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na gets an EXTENSION, to go off-air on THIS date?

Ziddi Dil Maane Na which started with a great beginning last year has been constantly entertaining the viewers. For the past few weeks, there are constant rumours about the show going off-air.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:10
Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen ever since the start of the year 2022, a lot of television shows are being launched and at the same time, the ongoing shows are going off-air. 

One more show which is all set to bid adieu to the viewers is Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Yes, you heard it right!

We had previously exclusively updated that the makers have decided to wrap up the show. 

As per the reports, Ziddi Dil Maane Na was supposed to go off-air on 22nd May. 

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: New Mission! Balli gets another chance; Monami is puzzled

However, with 10 days still remaining, we have another update regarding the show going off-air. 

As per reports, the show has got an extension for few more days. 

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is now reportedly going to air its last episode on 4th June. 

Currently, the show is going through some interesting twists in the story. 

Actor Siddhaant Vir Suryavanshi's entry and his sudden change in the character has brought a huge twist to the story. 

Meanwhile, Karan is back to expose his brother Param who has joined hands with the terrorists. 

Well, it seems the makers will entertain the viewers with some amazing storyline before they bid adieu.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is bankrolled by Sunshine Productions. 

It stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Prathamesh Sharma, Simple Kaul, and Aditya Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles. 

Are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Sanju comes up with a plan; Charu plans to kill the CM

 

Kaveri Priyam Shaalien Malhotra Sony Sab Kunal Karan Kapoor Angad Hasija Diljot Chhabra Aditya Deshmukh Simple Kaul Amitt K Singh Prathamesh Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HILARIOUS: Kartik Aryan’s SAVAGE REPLY to Kapil Sharma on his chemistry with his female co-stars will leave you in SPLITS!
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television.Also Read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na gets an EXTENSION, to go off-air on THIS date?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen ever since...
Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
When Shabir Ahluwalia lost around 14 kgs for his all-new avatar in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s latest fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has started off with a bang. The mature...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Interesting! Kiara Advani spills beans on how she feels that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made keeping Kartik Aryan in mind...
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.(Also Read:...
Super Sexy!Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
Latest Video