Exclusive! Sony Television to launch the new season of Indian Idol

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The show is one of the most successful reality shows on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name and today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar and our very own Himesh Reshammiya and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, the channel is all set to bring back the new season of Indian Idol and the show is in the pre – production stage.

The auditions will begin soon and the makers are deciding on who will be the judges of the show.

The makers of the show will have a tough time to match up to the talent that was there last year as until now the contestants of the show are very famous and the fans miss watching them.

Well, the show is expected to go on air from the month of August though there is no confirmation on the same.

Pawandeep won Season 12 and confirmed that the show is going to come up with a new season and the auditions will begin soon.

