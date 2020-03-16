Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has been successfully running on small screens for a very long time now.

Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.

It's been four years now and the show is working wonders.

The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that the show is going to take a leap in the show wherein there will be a lot of changes thereafter the leap. New storylines would be introduced, but it is not clear to us that leap would be of how many years.

Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.