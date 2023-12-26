Exclusive! Sony TV's Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi to go off air

MUMBAI: The ongoing romantic drama Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony Entertainment Television has captivated audiences with its intriguing love triangle involving Reyansh, Aaradhna, and Jai. Aaradhna's decision to join Reyansh's company and commit to a two-year bond adds a layer of complexity to the storyline.

Premiered on July 10, 2023, Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. The on-screen chemistry between Tandon and Joshi quickly won the hearts of viewers, making the show a household favorite.

Despite its initial success, recent reports suggest that the show is on the brink of going off-air. While the reasons behind this decision remain unknown, Tellychakkar has reportedly confirmed the imminent conclusion of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka in the coming weeks.

This news comes as a disappointment to fans who have grown fond of the unique storyline and the captivating chemistry between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi.

As audiences brace for the potential farewell of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, the love triangle continues to unfold on screen, leaving fans with a mix of anticipation and nostalgia.

