EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Dosti Anokhi to go off-air, will be replaced by Rajshri Thakur and Cezanne Khan's Appnapan?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2022 has seen a lot of TV shows launching and several going off-air at the same time.

Sony TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

However, as new shows will be launched, old shows are making way for them.

And now, Sony TV's show Dosti Anokhi which launched a few months ago is all set to go off-air.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan: It's great to see South Indian films getting popular across the country

The show stars Ismeet Kohli and Rajendra Guptra in pivotal roles.

Dosti Anokhi is all set to wrap up soon.

And now, as per our reliable sources, Ekta Kapoor's show Appnapan will replace Dosti Anokhi.

Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Appnapan stars Cezanne Khan and Rajsheri Thakur in the lead roles.

The promos of the show are out yet and the viewers are loving it.

Will you miss Dosti Anokhi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Glamorous! Bollywood DIVAS and their extravaganza at KJo’s 50th birthday bash