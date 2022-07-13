EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa to air their last episode on THIS DATE

The show revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 16:50
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa to air their last episode on THIS DATE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: BREAKING! Sony TV's Kaamnaa to wrap up soon

A lot of new shows have been rolled out ever since the year 2022 ha kickstarted.

Apart from that, many shows that had rolled out last year with a bang are all set to go off-air.

Sony TV's show Kaamnaa which started on a grand note last year in November has been working wonders.

The show stars Manav Gohil, Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Well, Kaamnaa has seen its ups and downs in terms of the storyline and TRPs.

And now, we have a sad piece of news to share with the ardent fans of the show.

Kaamnaa which had a good run for more than 6 months is all set to wrap up soon. Yes, you heard it right!

As per our close sources, Kaamnaa will be wrapping up within 10 to 12 days.

Now the breaking news is that the show is all set to go off-air on 29th July. 

The show is currently produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The show revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

Kaamnaa is said to be inspired by ARY Digital's popular TV show, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Also read: Kaamnaa: Cruel! Akansha to start a memory-loss spiel, back to the time where she was with Manav

How much are you going to miss this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Kaamnaa Chandni Sharma Abhishek Rawat Manav Gohil Tasneem Ali Nitish Parashar Sony TV Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films Jitendra Bohara Ramnitu Chaudhary Gauri Tonnk TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 16:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Scandalous! Sai doubts Virat’s efficiency as a police officer, challenges him to catch the culprit behind the murder
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
BREAKING! Color's Spy Bahu to go OFF-AIR next month?
MUMBAI: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Ekagrah Dwivedi opens up on doing Sony SAB's Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, shares he enjoys shooting with co-star Sheazan M Khan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is all set to roll out a new show soon.  Peninsula Pictures is bringing a new show titled Alibaba:...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa to air their last episode on THIS DATE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video