EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi all set to achieve a milestone

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors who have so far appeared on the show.

The show has been successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.

It's been 4 years now and the show is working wonders.

And now, the star cast has got a reason to celebrate soon.

Mere Sai is all set to complete 1000 episodes on 10th November. This is indeed a happy occasion for the entire cast and crew.

The show stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

