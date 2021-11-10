EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's new show Dhadkan to start airing on THIS date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We had exclusively informed you that Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to bring a new show titled Dhadkan which will be a medical drama.

It will be set on a backdrop of a hospital and its doctors. A group of four to five cast members will play prominent roles is what we hear.

And now, we have learnt that the show is all set to air from 6th from 10 PM onwards on Sony TV.

Earlier, we had informed about actors like Ashwin Mushran, Nishant Singh, Nakul Ghanekar, Jaywant Patekar, Rajesh Kamboj and Vindya Jain among others are roped in for the show.

