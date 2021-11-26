EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to go off-air on THIS date?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2021 saw a lot of new shows hitting the small screens in the past several months.

While some are working wonders, some went off-air within a few months of its release.

Yesterday, we had exclusively informed that Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going off-air.

This is no less than a shocker to the diehard fans of the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update about the show's off-air date.

It is reported that the show will go off-air on 18th December.

It is none other than Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show that started airing from 30th August onwards had great expectations from the viewers.

It's barely 4 months since the show went on-air and is all set to bid adieu.

This is pretty shocking as, after the terrific first season, Ekta Kapoor got the show once again with a stellar star cast.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

