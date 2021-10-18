EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's show Vighnaharta Ganesha to bid adieu to the viewers on THIS date?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's show Vighnaharta Ganesha is one of the most-watched and popular mythological drama series on the small screens.

The show is successfully running on small screens since 2017.

The makers not only made the show a visual experience for the viewers but also gave some great lessons through various tracks.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. Yes, you heard it right!

There are reports about Vighnaharta Ganesha going off-air.

The show will air its last episode on 25th October.

Vighnaharta Ganesha starred actors like Saurabh Raj Jain, Basant Bhatt, Rahul Sharma, Nirbhay Wadhwa among others.

The serial is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment.

