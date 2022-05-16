EXCLUSIVE! South makers have a lot of originality in them and they are more focused on the subject as compared to mainstream cinema: Yeh hai Chahatein actress Indira Krishnan

She is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Chahatein and the audience cannot have enough of how she carries herself and portrays her character with grace. Currently, there is a huge debate between the North v/s South cinema and she, being a south Indian, and an active mainstream television actress, gives her viewpoint on the same.
MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan is one versatile actress.

She is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Chahatein and the audience cannot have enough of how she carries herself and portrays her character with grace. Currently, there is a huge debate between the North v/s South cinema and she, being a south Indian, and an active mainstream television actress, gives her viewpoint on the same.

Indira shares, “I definitely would go with one thing that South makers have a lot of originality in them. If you see Malayalam films, they are very raw and innovative. We are more commercial so there is no comparison as such on our aspects of Indian cinema but where South is concerned specially, Malayalam films, since I watch a lot of those, I find them very updated in terms of screen play, dialogues and locations. For instance, I would still enjoy the original Drishyam than the Hindi one. Though there is not much of a difference, if you see the original one, you’ll find the difference of how the location and screenplay has been enhanced so beautifully.

In north, the good thing is that you spend more on commercial songs and actors who perform item numbers which uplifts Indian cinema for North. As for South, it looks at it in a very different aspect where they are more focused on the subject.

I will not go into a comparison as I feel both have their pros and cons.

Even television for that matter, Hindi serials also have authentic looks like I had done for Krishnaben Khakrawala where I represented the rustic Gujarati culture or for that matter in Krishnadasi, I had kept a little Karnataka style of dressing. So I feel you have to take the best USP’s and portray the character.   “

Well said Indira!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Latest Video