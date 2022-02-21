EXCLUSIVE! Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story actor Satyen Chaturvedi roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus which is titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

We had reported about Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput who have been locked for the show in pivotal roles.

We had also revealed that Saniya Nagdev and Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain bagging the show.

Popular TV actress Manasi Joshi Roy is also set to be a part of this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Satyen Chaturvedi is also roped in for Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

Satyen will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.

The actor has previously done projects like Mentalhood, Toilet: A Love Story, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story among others.

We had previously mentioned Gunjan Bhatia, Suraj Bhardwaj, Surabhi Tiwari, Tanvi Memon, Mrinal Chandra, Ashish Bhargav among others bagging the show.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage who has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

