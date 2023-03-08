EXCLUSIVE! Special OPS actor Mukesh Choudhary to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar

Dangal TV's Mann Sundar will see the entry of actor Mukesh Choudhary.
Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Dangal TV launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. 

We had previously reported that Nancy Roy and Simran Tomar are roped in for pivotal roles. One will play the lead while another actress will be seen as parallel lead in the show. 

And now, another actor is all set to enter the show. 

Actor Mukesh Choudhary will be seen in a pivotal role in the drama series. 

Mann Sundar has recently witnessed a leap of 20 years and Mukesh will be portraying the character of Pinku.

The actor has previously starred in shows like Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Special OPS, and Aaina among others.  

How excited are you for the new entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

