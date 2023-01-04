Exclusive! Splistvilla’s Rishabh Jaiswal to enter Zee TV’s, Kundali Bhagya!

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:13
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the leads in the show.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Romantic! Palki and Rajveer's first meeting turns interesting

The show has seen a lot of new entries who have played catalysts to the stories.

TellyChakkar has constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

As per sources, Actor Rishabh Jaiswal is all set to enter Kundali Bhagya.

Rishabh has previously been seen in shows like Anupama and reality shows like Spiltsvilla. 

Meanwhile, on the show, we saw Palki will be disappointed with Shaurya and does not want to see him again. However, Shaurya thinks of Palki after reaching home.

Palki, meanwhile, liked meeting Rajveer and would like to meet him again.  It looks like there will be a love triangle between Shaurya, Palki, and Rajveer.

Coming up, Preeta regains her memory, bringing new challenges for the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Nidhi has become negative and is troubling the family.

It will be interesting to see what twist Rishabh’s entry will bring. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Really! Preeta regains her memory; Nidhi creates trouble for Luthra family

 

