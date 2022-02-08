Exclusive! Splitsvilla 10 winner Basser Ali reveals the reason why he couldn’t do Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lockup?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a reality show titled “Lockup” where 17 contestants will be locked in jail and they would have to play the game behind the bard and fight for getting bail to survive on the show.

Kangana Ranaut will be making her OTT debut with the show as host where she will be guiding and streaming the contestants.

There are many names doing the rounds who will be part of the show, names like Poonam Pandey, Ishaan Seghal, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehjapal, Shehnaaz Gill are a few names that are floating around and the possibility of being contestants on the show.

There was news doing the rounds that Splitsvilla 10 winner Basser Ali might be doing the show and he has been approached to be part of the show.

Basser exclusively told Tellchakkar that he was offered the show and he wanted to be part of the show, but then the dates didn’t match, and unfortunately, he couldn’t be part of the show.

Since Basser stint in Splitsvilla and Roadies, the young lad has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all on social media.

His fans are waiting to watch him in a reality show like Bigg Boss or something as they believe he will go a long way and as the potential to win the show.

Currently, the Basser is shooting for an international show aboard in South Africa in the month of February and March.

