Exclusive! Spy Bahu fame Mukund Kapahi roped in for Sony TV's Kaamna

Mukund Kapahi, who was last seen in Colors TV's Spy Bahu is all set to enter Sony Tv's Kaamna

Submitted by Riddhi and Harmisha on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:51
Mukund Kapahi

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident

We heard that Mukund Kapahi, who was last seen in Colors TV's Spy Bahu is all set to enter Sony Tv's Kaamna which is produced under the banner Cockrow and Shaikha, is directer by Mahim Joshi.

As of now, the details regarding his role are not revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Also read: Kaamna: Shocking! Not Sakshi, Manav to marry Neeharika

Talking about the show and as per recent track, Sakshi feels broken to hear this request and on the other hand, Mr. Holkar requests Manav to marry Neeharika too leaving him shocked while on the other hand, Neeharika wants divorce from Vaibhav but he refuses to divorce her as he wants something big in return. It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.
Will Sakshi and Manav get separated?

But coming back to Mukund, the casting of his entry in Kaamna is done by casting director Pradeep Rite.

So, guys are excited to see him in Kaamna?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates from entertainment industry.
 

Riddhi and Harmisha's picture

About Author

