Exclusive! Spy Bahu fame Mukund Kapahi roped in for Sony TV's Kaamna

We heard that Mukund Kapahi, who was last seen in Colors TV's Spy Bahu is all set to enter Sony Tv's Kaamna which is produced under the banner Cockrow and Shaikha, is directer by Mahim Joshi.

As of now, the details regarding his role are not revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Talking about the show and as per recent track, Sakshi feels broken to hear this request and on the other hand, Mr. Holkar requests Manav to marry Neeharika too leaving him shocked while on the other hand, Neeharika wants divorce from Vaibhav but he refuses to divorce her as he wants something big in return. It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Will Sakshi and Manav get separated?

But coming back to Mukund, the casting of his entry in Kaamna is done by casting director Pradeep Rite.

