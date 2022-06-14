EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, we earlier revealed that Aditi Bhagat has replaced her as Drishti in the show.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, we earlier revealed that Aditi Bhagat has replaced her as Drishti in the show. Well, Sayli has a great bond with the onscreen brothers from Spy Bahu and they decided to surprise her on the new sets.

Check out the exclusive footage while the Nanda brothers met their old Drishti and introduced her to Aditi:

In an exclusive conversation, Sayli revealed: I reckon when I met Aditi on the sets, she was very nervous, all I told her is that you don't need to copy Sayli or Drishti, just understand the character and portray it in your way. I wish everyone give the same amount of love to Aditi as they gave me as Drishti. I really miss my brothers from Spy Bahu, and just recently as both the sets are nearby, they had come to surprise me and that moment was indeed very special for me. I wish luck to both the families Spy Bahu and the new one to prosper.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.




