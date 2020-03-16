EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Sehan aka Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad have an interesting Pol-Khol moment with each other



MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Finally! Yohan gets lost looking at Sejal

In an exclusive conversation with Sehban and Sana we asked them questions about who is most likely to do what which they shared:

Who is most likely to laugh on set?

Sana, it's me on the sets, I laugh a lot.

Who is most likely to use filmy pickup lines?

Sehban, I often use pick-up lines and compliments.

Who would get babied on set?

I am very strong but when I am unwell, I need a lot of attention from everyone.

Who is most likely to never pick up calls?

Sehban reveals it's Sana, she will never pick up calls and later call back.

Who is most likely to break the rules?

I like to abide by the rules and I want even Sehban to do so, he tries to spoil me but I am sure he will change.

Well, what do you think about this fun rapid fire?

Currently, in Spy Bahu, We will soon see the grand Dahi Handi celebration with the Nandas, Sejal now takes baby steps to accept Yohan and the family. She applies teeka to him and encourages him for Dahi Handi. She comes to know the heartbreaking truth that Yohan hates her, he has gotten her only for the child after the child is born, and they will let her go and never see her back.

In the upcoming episode, Nandas plan Sejal's godh bharai, looking at the celebration and attention that Sejal has been receiving Mahira fumes in rage, She decides to ruin her big and take Yohan away. She acts as if she is unwell and convinces Yohan to help her. Will Sejal take a stand?



Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Sejal gets trapped in the fire, and Yohan comes to rescue in Colors' Spy Bahu

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.