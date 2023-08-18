Exclusive! Sreejita De reveals if she was offered “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and talks about her differences with Tina Dutta

Sreejita De is a well-known actress of television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what she has to say about the differences with Tina.
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. 

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and her tiff with Tina Dutta in the show.

The actress recently got married and seems to be in a happy place.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what she has to say about her differences with Tina.

Were you offered to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

I wouldn’t say it was offered, but there were talks as I really wanted to do the show since a long time. I love to have adventures and test my limits. The show does exactly the same. But this year, I couldn’t do the show as the dates were finalized. It couldn’t be possible, but hopefully next year, I would be a part of the show.

Who are you in touch with from the Bigg Boss house?

Shiv, Abdu and with Shalin, it's on and off as he is busy shooting for his serial. Recently, I spoke to Nimrit and Archana. 

Did Shiv and Abdu give you any updates about their experiences in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

They were enjoying it. I spoke to Shiv and he spoke about his experience being on the show, where he revealed if he could do the task. He felt very happy after completing a task and they were super happy being part of the show as well. 

Did Shiv tell you about his fight with Archana?

No, he didn’t tell me anything as these things happen, and Archana is someone you can’t ignore.

What do you have to say about your differences with Tina?

I honestly have nothing to say. Bigg Boss is over and so is everything. Friends like Shiv and Abdu are still with me. Friendships never sustain with someone you don't get along with. 

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De, post-Bigg Boss hasn’t been seen on screen and fans would love to have her back. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

About Author

