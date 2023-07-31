Exclusive! Sreejita De reveals if she was offered the reality show “Khatro Ke Khiladi” and talks about her differences with Tina Dutta

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and a tiff and she was known for her fights with Tina Dutta in the show.

The actress recently got married and she seems to be in a happy place.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what she has to say about the differences with Tina.

Were you offered to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

I wouldn’t say it was offered but there were talks as I would really want to do the show for a long time as I love to do adventures and I like to test my limits till where I can, and it’s a show where it pushes you to the limits, but this year I couldn’t do the show as the dates were finalized and it couldn’t be possible and hopefully next year I would be part of the show.

Who are you in touch with from the Bigg Boss house?

Shiv, Abdu, Shalin on and off as he is busy shooting for his serial like everyone wishes me to post my wedding. Recently, spoke to Nimrit, Archana. I am in touch with Shiv, Abdu, and Shalin.

Did Shiv and Abdu give you any updates about their experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

They were enjoying, I spoke to Shiv and he spoke about his experience being on the show where he revealed if he could do the task or not and the happiness he was having in completing a task and they were super happy being part of the show.

Did Shiv tell you about his fight with Archana?

No, he didn’t tell me anything as these things happen and Archana is someone you can’t ignore.

What do you have to say about your differences with Tina?

I honestly have nothing to say Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. Friends like Shiv and Abdu are still and with someone with whom you don’t get along the friendship never sustains.

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De post-Bigg Boss hasn’t been on the screen and the fans would love to see it back soon.

