Exclusive! Sreejita De reveals if she was offered the reality show “Khatro Ke Khiladi” and talks about her differences with Tina Dutta

Sreejita De is a well-known actress of television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what she has to say about the differences with Tina.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 08:00
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and a tiff and she was known for her fights with Tina Dutta in the show.

The actress recently got married and she seems to be in a happy place.

(ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/bigg-boss-16-exclusive-sreejita-de-talks-about-bonding-archana-and-reveals-who-she-would )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what she has to say about the differences with Tina.

Were you offered to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

I wouldn’t say it was offered but there were talks as I would really want to do the show for a long time as I love to do adventures and I like to test my limits till where I can, and it’s a show where it pushes you to the limits, but this year I couldn’t do the show as the dates were finalized and it couldn’t be possible and hopefully next year I would be part of the show.

Who are you in touch with from the Bigg Boss house?

Shiv, Abdu, Shalin on and off as he is busy shooting for his serial like everyone wishes me to post my wedding. Recently, spoke to Nimrit, Archana. I am in touch with Shiv, Abdu, and Shalin.

Did Shiv and Abdu give you any updates about their experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

They were enjoying, I spoke to Shiv and he spoke about his experience being on the show where he revealed if he could do the task or not and the happiness he was having in completing a task and they were super happy being part of the show.

Did Shiv tell you about his fight with Archana?

No, he didn’t tell me anything as these things happen and Archana is someone you can’t ignore.

What do you have to say about your differences with Tina?

I honestly have nothing to say Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. Friends like Shiv and Abdu are still and with someone with whom you don’t get along the friendship never sustains.

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De post-Bigg Boss hasn’t been on the screen and the fans would love to see it back soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-bigg-boss-fame-sreejita-de-reveals-her-wedding-date-deets-inside-230325)

Sreejita De Nach Baliye season 10 Bigg Boss Season 16 Tina Dutta Michael Blohm-Pape TellyChakkar Reality show Khatro ke Khiladi Abdu Shiv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Amazing! Ehsan overjoyed by Viaan and Katha’s news, plans their wedding
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Neerja: Interesting! Neerja and Abeer’s past hidden from each other
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive...
Pandya Store: High Drama! Natasha teaches a lesson to Dhawal, Pranali shocked by Amba’s demand
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Neerja: Oh No! Pishi Maa finds out Neerja’s truth
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive...
Imlie: Interesting! Kiara, the true mastermind who wants to kill Atharva?
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Anupamaa: Clever! Dimpy unravels the mystery of Malti Devi and Anuj’s connection
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shabina Khan
Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “I never had to ask for it, I have always got the credit”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jennifer
What! When Jennifer disregarded the Hindi film industry saying she didn’t find it that important to be a part of it
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! “In the entire season, I have been targeted by contestants and felt left out as I didn’t belong to the television industry" – Daisy Shah
Karan Kundrra
Whoa! Check out Karan Kundrra’s NET WORTH 2023, you will be shocked
Aditya Narayan
Throwback! When Aditya Narayan embarrassed Varun Dhawan on the sets of Indian Idol for this shocking reason
Disha Parmar
Must Read! Disha Parmar returns to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, here are other actors who marked their return post-quitting shows
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Karanvir Bohra shares his thoughts about celebrities vs youtubers in the current season; reveals how to handle Salman Khan’s anger during “Weekend Ka Vaar”