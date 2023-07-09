EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show titled Janak. Actress Srijani Banerjee is roped in for the show.
Srijani Banerjee

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that various channels are launching new shows in the upcoming days. 

Sony SAB has launched many shows in the past which are working wonders and the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon. 

There have been reports about Sony SAB launching a new show soon which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that the makers have roped in actors like Hiba Nawab, Manav Gohil and Jigyasa Singh for the show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albela’s Hiba Nawab was hospitalized because of health conditions?

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Srijani Banerjee is also roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Srijani's role yet

Also, the show's title is Janak.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Shilpa Tulaskar Sony Sab Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Manav Gohil Hiba Nawab Jigyasa Singh Janak srijani banerjee Instagram TellyChakkar
