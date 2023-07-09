EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that various channels are launching new shows in the upcoming days.

Sony SAB has launched many shows in the past which are working wonders and the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

There have been reports about Sony SAB launching a new show soon which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that the makers have roped in actors like Hiba Nawab, Manav Gohil and Jigyasa Singh for the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Srijani Banerjee is also roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Srijani's role yet

Also, the show's title is Janak.

