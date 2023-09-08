EXCLUSIVE! Srishti Jain on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Usually, with a finite series it’s tough to hit the right chord with the audience, but I’m glad we could do that

Srishti Jain talks about her journey in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, opens up on her bond with the cast and much more.
Srishti Jain

MUMBAI: Srishti Jain is currently seen in Sony TV's popular series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. 

The actress portrays the role of Ritika Sood in the show who is Priya aka Disha Parmar's sister. 

While the viewers are in love with Srishti's fine performance, they are surely going to also miss the lovely sister bond with Priya. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 which is a finite series is all set to end on 11th August. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Priya will be shown pregnant with Ram's second baby in the show's climax and they will have a happy end. 

And now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Srishti opened up on the show's journey and much more. 

The show was always supposed to be a finite series and fortunately, every character managed to connect to the viewers. Same is with your character Ritika. What would you like to say about the amazing response you have got?

The response for the show was very positive and overwhelming. The best part was that the entire cast had such a great equation even off camera and I think that’s what translated on-screen and made the show what it was. Usually, with a finite series it’s tough to hit the right chord with the audience, but I’m glad we could do that. I wish Ritika’s journey was explored a bit more but whatever I got to do was a beautiful experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

We all saw how the entire cast had gathered at Nakuul's place. Tell us about the amazing evening that you all spent together.

On the last day of shooting Nakuul and Jankee were kind enough to invite us all over and it was such a beautiful evening. We all shared our best memories of the show and promised to stay in touch. It was a night filled with beautiful people, amazing food and we made another memory together. Nakuul and Jankee are amazing hosts and meeting Sufi was so special, he’s such a great kid!

A quality of Ritika Sood that you will always inherit in your real life?

Ritika was bold and fiercely protective of her loved ones, I love that about her and that I will always carry with me.

Well said, Srishti!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

