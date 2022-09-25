Exclusive! Srishti Shrivastava speaks about how she handles Social Media; and reveals the one thing she took back from her character

MUMBAI: Srishti Shrivastava is a popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

She is best known for her role in the movie Dil Juunglee, OK Jaanu, Gully Boy, and Gulabo Sitabo.

The actress debuted in the year 2018, with the movie Dil Juunglee alongside actors like Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

These days she makes it to the headlines for her role in the short movie, 'Dhavak' alongside Vaibhav Talwar. She would be essaying the lead role of Sudha.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what thing she would take away from her character and she also spoke about how she deals with social media.

What is the one characteristic that you take from your character Suda that you would like to take back with you?

The one thing that I took from Sudha was not to adjust. That's the one thing I took from her and would keep it with me for life.

Are you nervous about the series being a success, considering how the audience is reacting to the content on OTT?

I am nervous now that I have been working for so long I feel like once the work is over nothing is there in your hands. In the past when one of my projects didn’t fare well it hurt me a lot so now I have the thought of the hard work that we have put in and the story is so good that I can assure you viewers will love it. Now we have put our hundred percent into it. I am nervous about how the audience will react but not that much stress.

How do you deal with Social media, as an actor as much as you are loved one gets trolled and receives a lot of hate too so what are your thoughts about this platform?

When it happens in the start and when you become popular then one hate comment does bother you, but after a point you know how to ignore it and I have learnt how to deal with it and I have stuff for another reason and not for attention. So I am using Social media as a tool as an actor. So I just ignore the trolls and it doesn’t bother me.

Well, the fans are excited to see Dhavak, which has been streaming on Amazon mini Tv since 30th August 2022.

